The Land
Home/Markets

Processors watch cattle price slide with interest, but won't be in a hurry to reach maximum production

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is clear who is selling beef to China. Image: Supplied

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator fell below 1000 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) last week, to reach 948c/kg by Tuesday this week, in what could be a psychological blow for the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.