"With the EYCI falling below 1000c/kg last week we can see the price trend is moving downward slowly. You would think with all this grass about that restockers would maintain pressure on price, but what this current trend is telling us is there's not a lot of restocking to do. We're hoping and praying the US drought will run its course sometime next year, while COVID lockdowns in China that have been sapping a lot of confidence from their market, will ease.