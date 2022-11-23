The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator fell below 1000 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) last week, to reach 948c/kg by Tuesday this week, in what could be a psychological blow for the market.
Export quality cattle continue to lose ground and Bindaree Food Group chief executive officer, Andrew McDonald, said the trend was reflected in domestic wholesale demand, which dropped 10-15 per cent.
The volume of kill cattle, particularly cows available from the US (still in drought-induced herd liquidation), has put expensive Australian beef on the back burner in the traditional markets of Japan and Korea, while Brazil continues to ramp-up sales into China, up 50pc on last year, despite prices into that market coming back by 20-30pc, Mr McDonald said.
"We're small fry. Australia has 25 million head compared to 320m head in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. There's another 100m head in the US.
"Australia averages 90,000 head killed a week at 300kg cwt compared to the US killing 650,000hd at 400kg average cwt. Do the numbers and the US has 10 times the capability to produce meat as Australia.
"Brand Australia is strong - no doubt. We have a great reputation in Asia but capability to produce quality is only worth so much when the world has an excess of beef."
Casino Food Co-operative chief executive officer, Simon Stahl, said Australia was at the bottom of the cycle.
"Livestock prices are unsustainable. We believe next year will be different, but the big kicker will be labour, with processors struggling to attract replacement staff after lay-offs due to COVID.
"With the EYCI falling below 1000c/kg last week we can see the price trend is moving downward slowly. You would think with all this grass about that restockers would maintain pressure on price, but what this current trend is telling us is there's not a lot of restocking to do. We're hoping and praying the US drought will run its course sometime next year, while COVID lockdowns in China that have been sapping a lot of confidence from their market, will ease.
"But our capacity to process will be limited. We are all wary of building up labour only to get a seasonal change and have to stand them down. We've been bitten a bit. We'll be hesitant to ramp up capacity."
