EWE hoggets from Victoria were the top of the Lambpro Primeline maternal ewe sale on Tuesday where they sold to $298 a head.
Conducted on AuctionsPlus a total of 16,195 ewes were on offer from vendors across NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
The top priced lot was 180 September 2021 drop ewe hoggets from Advance Livestock Services, Strathkellar, sold for $298.
In the lambs 225 October/November drop future breeder ewe lambs, September shorn, from K R Matthews, Walcha, sold for $254.
The same vendor sold another 225 October/November drop future breeder ewe lambs, September shorn, for $250.
Baldry and Sons, Cootamundra, sold 195 May/June 2022 future breeder ewe lambs, unshorn, for $248.
Hilton Rural, Robe, sold 250 June/July 2022 drop future breeder ewe lambs, November shorn, for $232.
Ewe suckers sold to a top of $187 for 220 ewe suckers, unshorn, from Killearn Ag, Uranquinty.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
