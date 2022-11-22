The Land
Lambpro Primeline maternal ewe sale tops at $298 for ewe hoggets

By Alexandra Bernard
November 22 2022 - 8:00pm
The top priced lot of the sale was ewe hoggets sold for $298. Photo: Supplied

EWE hoggets from Victoria were the top of the Lambpro Primeline maternal ewe sale on Tuesday where they sold to $298 a head.

