As floodwaters recede for some farmers across the state, others might be bracing for more damage. This has been a devastating period for many parts of the community, and it will continue to be challenging long after the floodwaters disappear.
Like with other disasters, the flow-on effects and 'hidden' costs of this flooding will be significant. We are already seeing a range of issues emerge, from insurance concerns to snake infestations and a proliferation of mosquitos.
Road access and safety issues are a focus right now. Roads damaged by flooding and ongoing wet weather conditions are typically dotted with potholes, posing serious safety and transport challenges. Some sections of road have simply been washed away.
We have heard reports that there are 10,000km of roads damaged, and that council roads repaired in the immediate term will only be able to accommodate light vehicles, not the stock, fire, and fodder trucks needed in disaster response or for normal agricultural productivity.
It's great to see the state government commit to some urgent road repairs, but the sheer scale of the job is mind boggling. Some farmers can't even access these roads to get to town, and instead face the prospect of being cut off until Christmas. The safety issues associated with this are enormous, particularly with respect to emergency responses.
Last week, we welcomed new state and federal funding for primary producer recovery grants valued at $75,000. NSW Farmers called for this level of support, which is in line with the assistance provided following previous flooding events.
We are very mindful that people living in rural towns are also feeling tremendous strain with this rolling natural disaster, and it is critical that we ensure not only the survival and viability of our farm businesses, but also those towns who have had shops, pubs, hairdressers, and workshops significantly damaged. The support for businesses and for individuals is just as critical as we all try to rebuild and recover.
While we are yet to understand the full extent of the damage, any support offered is a positive step in the road to recovery.
