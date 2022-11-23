The stakes win of This'll Testya in the WATC Colonel Reeves Stakes-G3 in Perth recently brings the spotlight onto her wonderful sire Testa Rossa, a stallion in retirement at Vinery Stud near Scone.
A seven-year-old mare, This'll Testya is a winner of seven races - including two stakes, with eight placings and $432,000 in prizemoney.
This'll Testya was among Testa Rossa's 15 of 18 foal crops. He retired from stud duties in 2019.
When visiting Vinery Stud for its August stallion parades, I spotted Testa Rossa lounging in his spacious paddock.
The 26-year-old looked happy, content and well cared for.
Beginning his stud career in Victoria, Testa Rossa covered 1786 mares which produced 1203 foals, 781 of these horses to have won a race (from his 1042 runners) - 67 of them stakes winners (of 117 stakes wins) for $93.446 million, recorded via Arion Pedigrees.
Among Testa Rossa's best gallopers was wonderful globetrotting mare Ortensia (Group 1 winner in England, Dubai and Western Australia), and Group 1 winners Enzo's Lad, Rostova, and Testafiable.
His Melbourne Group 3 winning son Wordsmith is his only known sire son, who has been an exceptional sire of winners via his stud career in Tasmania.
Testa Rossa now features among Australia's leading broodmare sires' list, currently in the top 25 stallions and this season highlighted by million-dollar earner Elliptical.
The best horse sired by Danzig's Perugino, Testa Rossa was a Group 1 winning juvenile before becoming champion Australian three-year-old, in total successful in 13 races - 11 stakes, including six Group 1 events in Melbourne.
Meanwhile, Vinery Stud also reported the passing of tough imported galloper Foreteller who was humanely euthanised due to a paddock accident.
Aged 16, the GB-bred son of Danehill's best northern hemisphere-bred sire son Dansili earned more than $2 million via his 11 wins (including Group 1 wins in Sydney and Melbourne) and seven placings.
Morty, winner of the SAJC John Letts Cup-LR at Morphettville in October, may have failed to make his $20,000 Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale price, however, he has rewarded his owners with an excellent race record of six wins and eight placings from 24 starts, for $231,000 in prizemoney.
A five-year-old gelding, Morty - trained at Strathalbyn by Shayne Cahill - became the first Australian stakes winner for Fastnet Rock stallion Bull Point, which stands at Kingstar Farm near Denman.
The galloper follows Macau Guineas-LR winner Bygone Era as a stakes winner by Bull Point, while Bull Point feature race-performer Encountabull finished second in the $500,000 Inglis Nursery for juveniles at Randwick.
Gulgong-based hoop Jake Pracey-Holmes rode three winners of six races at Mudgee on Saturday, including two for local conditioner Mark Milton (Serene Shadow and Zoisite). The Mudgee Race Club's Cup meeting is on Friday, December 2.
Rock Of Gibraltar - a handsome bay stallion which shuttled to Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, for eight consecutive seasons from 2003, has died at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud in Ireland, aged 23.
Rock Of Gibraltar became the first horse to win seven consecutive Group 1 races in the northern hemisphere, breaking Mill Reef's 30-year record.
By Danehill, Rock Of Gibraltar concluded his juvenile season with wins in the Grand Criterium in France and the Dewhurst Stakes in England. Then as a three-year-old, he added the Irish 2000 Guineas, and the 2000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes, Sussex Stakes in England, and the Prix du Moulin in France, and landed the European Horse Of The Year title.
Covering more than 1000 mares in Australia, Rock Of Gibraltar sired 139 stakes winners, including Irish-bred star Society Rock and Australian-bred stakes winners (and sires of winners) Golden Archer and Murtajill.
Rock Of Gibraltar developed into a noted broodmare sire, his daughters producing 67 stakes winners (eight at Group 1 level), including the dam of successful Australian sire Rubick (sire of Group 1 winner Jacquinot, and The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes).
