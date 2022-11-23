With export quality cattle softer on price over this past fortnight one wonders why a bullocky would bother.
Cows took the biggest hit - again, down at Tamworth, Inverell and Gunnedah but grown steers lost ground too.
So, why would a bullocky bother?
Now that the MLA has pledged to make red meat carbon neutral all eyes are on the young ones - the two tooth cattle fat for the butchering - that have lived less and therefore contribute the least to climate change.
Meanwhile that Jap Ox that gets fat off rough country have the accountants convinced that these older animals mark the bush with the biggest carbon footprint of all.
So, why would a bullocky bother?
For the Wingfield family near Copmanhurst on the Clarence, bullocks have been a part of their enterprise since 1915 when Shorthorn over Devon delivered the goods.
These days cross-bred calves, poddies and those not ready for sale as young cattle, are released from the home paddock to forage on the mountain - a 6000 hectare paddock with only a boundary fence.
At Grafton prime sale last week one of the family's full mouthed droughtmaster cross bullocks raised the eyebrows of buyers around the ring.
The well proportioned steer had spend the last six years on country, weaned and turned loose at 14 months to wander and graze on whatever he wanted, including introduced Wynn Cassia and wild oats.
Collecting an animal for sale is a little less harmonious. Some are un-willing to come when called, and the selection process for sale can be a bit touch and go. This latest bullock was walked over the mountain to the neighbour's yards and along the way became disoriented and was better led.
"You've got to snare them," Trevor Wingfield said.
"The next fellow will be a handful. He's a big Brahman and his eyes glitter when you walk about. If he looks at me I stop. I scrape my feet and look at the ground.
"They've all got names. I talk to them. The poddy calves are the quiet ones. My wife Suzie does all the rearing. They become the coachers and lead the others in to get molasses, hay and salt blocks.
"I say c'mon boys - it's delicious time and I walk away. In the end you can shut the gate."
Declining profits at the saleyards of late doesn't appear to worry the family enterprise, with Mr Wingfield saying their needs are simple.
"We remember the 1970s when bullocks were $50 and cows with calves went for $20. Weaner steers were $5 and little heifers a dollar.
"If I want an ice cream I go and get a bullock," said the man with 69 years' experience.
"This time I might go and get a Red Rooster meal."
Read more: No chance of Aussie made FMD vaccine.
Read more: AA Co makes more from less.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.