Making a name for themselves in the eating quality department, the Angus breed has notched up some impressive results this past year.
Producers of Angus and Angus-cross cattle have led the way in many of the eating quality classes at two of the major agricultural shows on the eastern seaboard in 2022.
In only their second year of competing in the Paddock to Palate at the Royal Queensland Show, Ben and Wendy Mayne, Texas Angus, Warialda, NSW, won the Zoetis MSA Eating Quality class in the 100-day HGP export category with an Angus steer.
In fact, all three placegetters in the eating quality class were Angus-infused entries, with Palgrove Pastoral Company placing second with a Charolais-Angus cross, and St George-based McIntyre Agriculture Pty Ltd, third with an Angus entry.
An Angus-cross steer exhibited by Russell Pastoral Company, Jimbour and Blackall, also placed second in eating quality in the 70-day HGP trade class, as well as taking out highest individual index score. This eating quality class was again dominated by Angus cross cattle, with Aurelian Pastoral Co (Angus-Ultrablack) placing first, and McIntyre Agriculture (Angus-cross) coming in third.
The Mayne family also tasted success at the 2022 Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Beef Challenge in Sydney with their team of Angus heifers, winning them their first ever MSA Gold Medal for eating quality.
In the 100-day export class, their Angus teams won first and second place in the eating quality criteria, and in the individual judging, the Texas Mayne heifers also scooped the pool, excelling in eating quality placing first, second and third.
In the teams judging for the 70-day Domestic class, Angus-cross entries also prevailed in eating quality, with Millner Ag, Blayney, placing first and third with Charolais-Angus cross steers, and Jarrah Park coming in second with an Angus exhibit.
Mr Mayne said they became involved in feedlot trials and carcase competitions to benchmark themselves against the Angus breed and the industry as a whole.
"We wanted to see how we could improve the quality of our beef, and eating quality is number one, along with profitability," he said. "We very much have a balanced approach across the board whether it be performance or carcase quality but it's very valuable information especially on the genetics side."
Mrs Mayne likened the gold medal win for eating quality at the RAS Beef Challenge to winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
"We have won silver and bronze, but we've never won gold before. They are pretty elusive. It was based on all six animals achieving an MSA score above 62. It is very hard to score such high MSA indexing animals."
