The Land
Home/Beef

Angus dominates eating quality classes

LM
By Linda Mantova
February 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy and Ben Mayne, Texas Angus, take out first place in the Zoetis MSA Eating Quality Challenge at the 2022 Ekka Paddock to Palate competition. Pictured at left is Andrew Hallas, Zoetis. Picture by Penelope Arthur.

Making a name for themselves in the eating quality department, the Angus breed has notched up some impressive results this past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LM

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.