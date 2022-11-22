The Land
Stakes are high in race to bring feral animal populations down, says Robbie Sefton

By Robbie Sefton
November 23 2022 - 5:00am
The drought saw a drop in feral pig numbers for a while, but rain and improving conditions have brought populations up to record highs.

Farmers are among the most innovative when it comes to devising solutions or strategies for challenges facing their business, but there are obviously times when the issue is so large and so widespread that it needs much more than a single farmer can hope to do.

