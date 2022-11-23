The Land
Home/News

Inland tsunami wreaks havoc at Eugowra

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
November 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The freak flood event at Eugowra caused devastating damage to roads, crops and housing. Local pastoralist Andrew Herbert is pictured assessing a badly damaged road near his Gundamain Feedlot.

An event which has been described as an "inland tsunami" has devastated the township of Eugowra and surrounding areas, with the loss of life and significant damage to housing, crops, livestock and infrastructure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.