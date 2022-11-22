A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious injuries after an accident on a farm on Tuesday night.
The 15-year-old was riding a motorbike when he fell.
Emergency services were alerted and rushed to the property near Tambar Springs, near Gunnedah, after reports the boy suffered head injuries.
Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene and treated the boy for serious head injuries.
The chopper's critical care medical team arrived at the property and assessed and stabilised the boy at the scene.
He was then flown to the Tamworth helicopter base at Tamworth Airport.
The chopper from Newcastle was also tasked to Tamworth to collect the boy.
He was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, and was listed in a stable condition.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
