The Land
Home/News

Seven floods in three months at Bunna Downs

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
November 23 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin McClure, Kallara Station, Tilpa, heads out the driveway to check the farm on Saturday. The main peak is yet to arrive. Photo: Julie McClure

Seven flood surges have impacted Burren Junction's Phillip Sevil and his family since September 22, and while he describes it "as a bit of a struggle," his glass-is-half-full philosophy recognises there "will be plenty of moisture for next year".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.