Seven flood surges have impacted Burren Junction's Phillip Sevil and his family since September 22, and while he describes it "as a bit of a struggle," his glass-is-half-full philosophy recognises there "will be plenty of moisture for next year".
"I'll take a flood any day over a drought," he said. "But we've nearly had enough, as the seven floods are now connected."
Mr Sevil is running agistment cattle on the Nerah North district property Pendennis, near Wee Waa, which had to be chopper mustered onto higher ground.
He has 140 steers and about 100 cows and calves, which "have slipped a little bit of condition, but they are pretty good", he said.
Pendennis has been isolated by floodwaters for 10 weeks with limited vehicle access to town to buy supplies.
Mr Sevil is running two flocks of about 2000 self-replacing Well Gully-blood Merinos on Bunna Downs at Burren Junction and a Mungindi-district property, which the flooding has also impacted. At Bunna Downs, sheep were moved onto dry ridges, but these were "eaten out fairly quickly".
"We had to build yards in 10 centimetres of water so we could mark the lambs," Mr Sevil said. "Our sheep bloodline are very tough, and they've handled the water pretty well, but we've also had trouble with barbers pole worms and flies.
He said the Mungindi property was impacted by the spread of local water rather than flows from rivers, but the impact was nearly the same.
Crops of wheat and faba beans grown by Mr Sevil have been damaged by the floodwater, ranging from "pinched grain and strippable" to "totally written off".
"We've been able to start to strip some of our crops, but it's only been on the higher ground."
Justin and Julie McClure, Kallara Station, Tilpa, are waiting for the next floodwater surge.
They live 200km down the river from Bourke and have lost about 1200 hectares of their wheat crop. About 10 per cent of their 60,700ha property is already covered by water from the Darling, Paroo and Warrego rivers.
"We're expecting the peak (on the Darling River) to come into Bourke in the next day or so, so we got some time to go before the major flood reaches us. When it gets here, about 40pc of the place will be covered with floodwater."
Mr McClure said he was "camping" at the woolshed while his wife was at the homestead.
"There's still plenty to do. The airstrip at the woolshed is okay, so I have a plane in Dubbo that I want to get back home by the end of the week," he said.
"Currently, it's a 15-minute ride to the homestead in a 25-horsepower boat."
Despite losing this year's crop to the encroaching floodwaters, Mr McClure said there was "money in mud". "In a normal year, we might get 2000ha of crop in, but after a flood, we can sow between 5000 and 6000ha of crop." Another part of Kallara Station's income is on-farm tourism, which has been severely impacted since January.
"We had a flood in January, another peak in July, and now the one coming in November," he said.
"Our roads have been closed nearly all year, and our tourism business is just not happening. But our livestock and cropping businesses are holding well."
