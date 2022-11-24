Australian employment growth beat expectations coming in at 32,200 in the month of October against a consensus of 15,000.
The unemployment rate also fell from 3.5 per cent to 3.4pc over the month, with expectations falling in at 3.5pc.
The strong outcome highlights the continuation of a highly elevated labour demand.
Despite the higher-than-expected results, markets have priced in a 20bp increase in rates from the RBA in December and 52bp of hikes over the next three meetings.
Results out of the United States showed similar trends as jobless claims fell 4000 to 222,000, continuing to demonstrate a strong labour market.
Housing starts and permits continued the trend lower in the US, down 4.2pc month-on-month and 2.4pc month-on-month, respectively.
The big move on Friday and throughout last week was the sudden fall in oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate was down 2.5pc on Friday and fell by more than 10pc over the week.
The near-term outlook for oil has deteriorated recently with uncertainty surrounding China's demand in the light of surging COVID-19 cases.
Analysts continue to cite low vaccination rates among elderly as being a major obstacle preventing re-opening of the country.
Only 66pc of those aged 80 and above have been fully vaccinated, and only 40pc have had a booster.
UK Inflation data came in on the higher side of expectations at 2pc month-on-month against a consensus of 1.8pc and 11.1pc year-on-year compared to a 10.7pc consensus.
Energy prices were the primary driver of the high inflation.
However, core numbers (which do not include food and energy prices) were also high, remaining at 6.5pc year-on-year.
Over the month of October, UK gas prices increased by 36.9pc and energy rose by 16.9pc.
Markets have currently priced in a 40pc chance of another 75bps interest rate hike from the Bank of England, though concerns from several of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee members that extended tightening would lead to a larger downturn than required to tame inflation.
