Whilst our Central Queensland counterparts are rounding the home stretch of their winter crop harvest, the starter's pistol has now been fired in southern Queensland and parts of NSW after a weather-affected start a week or so ago.
This year's event, however, is shaping up to be more steeplechase than all-out sprint, with the earliest deliveries throwing up more than a few challenges for the industry to address - some having not been seen for the best part of a decade.
And the less time we dwell on the "water jumps", the better.
The effects of wet and cool conditions through critical grain filling stages are now presenting themselves in a significant portion of the early harvest, with white grain, head scab, light test weights and low falling number results to name but a few, seeing otherwise decent grain destined for nearby feed markets or the stockfeed wheat one stack.
Be reminded, though, that not all is lost should you find yourself in this scenario at the sample stand, with these grades still achieving pricing usually reserved for the toughest of drought years, with sound yields helping to provide a level of cool comfort.
Additionally, a key takeaway from the 2010/11 season that is often referred to was that a more accommodating market will eventually present itself in time.
The unfortunate lesson learnt, however, was that these markets are usually best found outside of the bulk handling system, where individual parcels can be considered on their own merits.
Read more:
As parts of the Western Downs and South Western districts approach the quarter-turn, the expectations of more seasoned competitors are beginning to play out, with the silver lining of a protracted planting program seeing the mid-to-late crop significantly improve in quality.
Loads of Australian standard white one, Australian premium white one and H2 are more frequently appearing in delivery summaries, with the occasional Australian prime hard two ticket also being printed at certain border sites.
As expected, trade engagement for these grades has been strong, and with the conservatively forward sold position that most are carrying into harvest, sound returns are being achieved now rather than being hamstrung by prior commitments.
Additionally, as we hurdle through the Golden Triangle, down through Moree and onto the Narrabri districts, the quality of canola has been, in many instances, excellent, with the crops having enjoyed a soft finish, you can almost see the oil dripping out of the back of the trucks.
There's still a long way to go though, and no doubt there will be a few obstacles turn up that weren't printed in the race-day programs.
However, we're a resilient bunch, and we have precedents to draw upon when they arrive.
For those who haven't yet been able to make a start, our thoughts are with you, and we look forward to celebrating at the finish line with you, too, in the coming weeks and months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.