The Land
Home/News

The Land Brief: NSW DPI adopts CSIRO's food safety fungal folio

December 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW DPI Plant Pathology and Mycology Herbarium curator, Dr Jordan Bailey, said the Orange Agricultural Institute is lucky to hold a copy of the CSIRO food safety fungal collection. This Fusarium fungus can grow on and contaminate stored food, especially grains. Photo: supplied

It's a living thing as NSW DPI adopts CSIRO's food safety fungal folio

A priceless collection of fungi has been replicated for the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to support research and management of biosecurity and food safety issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.