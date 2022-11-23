"You can't hold a good farmer down".
It's just a simple phrase but Booligal landholder Alison McLean's words sum up exactly the attitude of what our state's farmers are battling in these floods right now.
Primary producers are doing all they can to save their crops and livestock as floodwater continues to ravage much of NSW.
On the Hay Plains, farmers are using excavators day and night to build levee banks to protect their crops that are just about ready for harvest.
A wool producer put his prized stud rams in a crate, which was then airlifted by helicopter to dry ground as he couldn't walk the sheep out of water.
At Booligal people drove cattle from saturated paddocks up to 20 kilometers along the Cobb Highway to higher ground.
Farmers went out as a community using sand bags in buggies to try and stop a literal wall of water from breaking access roads.
"It wasn't every man for themselves, it was everyone get down there and stop this water from coming," Mrs McLean said.
"It was that never say die attitude, even though a wall of water was coming at them, people wanted to try to do something to stop it."
The inundation has seen more than 750,000 hectares of the Hay Shire under water, which is 65 per cent of the landmass in the region - and the flooding is far from over.
The water is not expected to peak until mid December.
"We are sick of waiting for it. We just want to get on with it," Mrs McLean said.
"Anyone in the farming game knows it can be the biggest gamble but once you see hope you know you can keep going."
Related reading:
Just north of Booligal at Alma, Will Morphett says he and his father Graeme are "trying to do their best" with extensive flooding across the family property.
A quick rising creek saw Mr Morphett resort to airlifting stranded rams, which were paddocked close to the woolshed, by helicopter to dry ground.
The Merrowie Creek flows through the place and at its peak Mr Morphett said 70pc of the country was under water. But with warmer weather it has now dried back to around 50pc.
"We got so much rain in the spring, it would just start to dry out and then it would rain again," Mr Morphett said.
"The sheep didn't thrive because of the cold and wet."
General shearing on Alma takes place in August and the lamb shearing in October. But the rain has "really messed up" their program and they are yet to shear lambs.
"At this moment they are all right and because we breed sheep against flystrike. We haven't had a lot getting struck," he said.
"Because of the run of good seasons, we have only been stocking about 50pc of the place so we have feed in reserve," Mr Morphett said.
"It has put us in a better position than if this flood had come on top of a drought."
Mr Morphett said they were prepared for the flood and moved sheep away from low lying paddocks.
"We made the call early to move sheep away from the creek country," he said.
"Most of our paddocks have high ground and the sheep are very good at getting away from the water.
"But because of the heavy rain, some sheep became stranded on islands and we lifted them."
Further west at Woolamie, Maude, Mark Schiller is philosophical about the trouble caused by the flood which is covering 8000ha of his 14,000ha family property, from a depth of 25cm to 600cm,
Spreading overland from the Murrumbidgee River, Mr Schiller said the flood had covered country, which had not been flooded in 50 years.
"It is a bit bigger than what I have seen before," he said.
Mr Schiller has been busy evacuating about 1500 Dorper sheep by helicopter, which had been caught when a flood levy burst its bank, but stranded on higher ground.
"This flood is unbelievable," he said.
"It is just like a lake and everyone has been flat out helping each other."
Mr Schiller said he and his neighbours had made preparations for the flood, but the height and volume caught them out.
"We are having issues with the sheep, fly and worms," he said.
"It has all just snowballed, but we will get through - it is better than a drought."
Good neighbours and the country attitude has been important as ever for Hay locals Jono and Suzie Clark.
With 250mm of rain in October the Clarks had been flooded for about six weeks prior with water from the usually dry Abercrombie Creek.
They had already moved most of their ewes to another property.
"They were full wool and we couldn't get to yards and shearing sheds so we ended up taking them south to another property," Mr Clark said.
"We left lambs for the minute until we could get more room after shearing and they were the ones we got caught with."
A downpour that dropped 150mm flooded a corner of their property and it was a quick call to a neighbour that helped to save their sheep.
Tom and Katie Gordon and their worker Will came over with their boat and checked for deep patches while the Clarks walked the sheep through on quads.
"Everything's out of the water now," Mr Clark said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.