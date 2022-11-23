The Land
Home/News

Hay plain's farmers rally as water yet to peak

Stephen Burns
Samantha Townsend
By Stephen Burns, and Samantha Townsend
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mustering Dorper ewes and lambs through flood water at Woolamie, Maude, where Mark Schiller has been airlifting his stranded sheep by helicopter. Photo: supplied

"You can't hold a good farmer down".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.