The Land
Home/News

Rural Fire Service use goats to knock down vegetation at Curlewis, near Gunnedah, after Tamworth and Coolatai stints

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The goats which are being used by the RFS to lessen fuel loads across the North West in places like Tamworth, Curlewis and Coolatai. Picture by Peter Hardin from file

THEY'RE a lot different to firefighters but a herd of goats are doing their bit to reduce the fuel load for summer in the North West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.