Summer worm update warns of 'perfect storm' for internal parasites

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
December 3 2022 - 6:00pm
The mixture of wet and warmer weather is the 'perfect storm' for worms this summer so producers need to be more vigilant than ever with treatments.

As the weather warms across an already wet countryside, the challenges around worms in sheep are coming to the fore. During a summer worm update webinar hosted by Sheep Connect NSW, Dr Jillian Kelly, Animal Health and Nutrition Consulting, Coonamble, shared a range of tips to tactically treat worms.

Livestock Writer

