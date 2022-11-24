THE market is following a softer trend at Wodonga but still sold solid on Thursday with steers sold to a top of $2610 a head.
With the sale a fortnight ago cancelled and access opening up numbers were boosted with a total of 2124 cattle yarded.
Peter Ruaro, Peter Ruaro Livestock Wodonga, said there was a softer trend especially in the heifer job with the market finding a new level after all the wet weather.
Mr Ruaro said lines of unweaned Spring calves sold well, some for more than $7.
"The traditional breeders around here won't sell now until January for the weaner sales," he said.
"We look ahead positively."
Steers weighing less than 330kg typically sold for $1500 to $1900 while heavier steers mostly made $1600 to $2400.
Heifers weighing less than 330kg typically sold for $1400 to $1600 while heavier heifers made $1420 to $2320.
Cows with calves sold for $$2925 to $4325 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made $2000 to $2600.
Rob Wellington, Jindera, sold eight Angus steers, 430kg, for $2210 and S Taylor, Merton, sold 3 Angus steers, 455kg, for $2200.
A line of 20 Angus steers, 327kg, from Grifforan Pastoral, Mansfield, sold for $2110 and J Lycett, Barooga, sold 17 Angus steers, 311kg, for $1990.
In the Herefords JF McCormack, Bullioh, sold 18 Hereford steers, 371kg, for $2120. The same vendor sold another five Hereford steers, 323kg, for $1890.
Willawong Pastoral, Tallangatta, sold four Charolais/Angus steers, 284kg for $1810 and Butchers Flat, Mansfield sold 14 Charolais-cross steers, 308kg, for $2050.
In the heifers M and M Flemming, Tocumwal, sold five Angus heifers, 458kg, for $2000 and PT and LV Stewart, Benalla, sold 12 Angus heifers, 465kg, for $1890.
Violet Town Pastoral, Violet Town, sold nine Hereford heifers, 462kg, for $1950 and Perissa Pty Ltd, Moorogag, sold 14 Hereford heifers, 346kg, for $1660.
A line of 16 Charolais-cross heifers, 394kg, from B Arnold, Berrigan, sold for $2010.
Marranoa Pastoral, Tallangatta, solf 10 Hereford cows with calves for $3460 and Springdale, Finley, sold 18 Angus cows with 19 Speckle Park calves for $3220 .
The sale was conducted by Peter Ruaro Livestock, Corcoran Parker, Schubert Boers and Brian Unthank Rural.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
