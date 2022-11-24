FIREFIGHTERS are battling blazes near Tamworth after flames jumped from a burning hay truck on the side of the road into nearby scrub.
More than half-a-dozen fire trucks are at the scene on Werris Creek Road, about 3km north of Currabubula, after urgent calls for help came in just after 2.30pm.
A truck carrying hay was gutted by fire after it caught alight as it travelled north, and its load was also destroyed.
Fierce flames quickly jumped from the truck into bushland.
"At this stage the fire in the truck is under control but it has spread to the bush and grass by the side of the road," Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Superintendent Tom Cooper told the Leader on Thursday afternoon.
Two teams from the South Tamworth station are working with at least five crews from the Rural Fire Service (RFS), with more understood to be rushing to the scene under lights and siren.
"They'll be out there for a while," Superintendent Cooper said.
Traffic is backed up along Werris Creek Road as firefighters work, with the charred truck sitting just off the edge.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.
Smoke has been spotted billowing from the area as the fire burns.
It's understood the driver managed to escape unharmed and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire will be investigated but crews suspect it started in the truck's load of hay as it travelled along the road.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
