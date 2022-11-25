Softer trends for average cattle at Grafton, firm prices for better bred

Grafton yarded 1726 head of store cattle on Thursday, as producers took advantage of weeks of dry weather to muster and turn off numbers.
A large number of buyers attended, attracted by the large offering and while the average prices were softer - all classes of stock were penalised, not only the heavy end - they were on trend with the rest of the state. The good news is that better bred cattle were firm on recent sales.
Bullocks averaged 363.6 cents a kilogram or $1717.74, back compared to the last store sale three weeks ago when they averaged 408.5c/kg or $1826.41
Steers 400-500kg made 424.4c/kg or $1833.83 (487.8c/kg or $2045.68 last sale).
Cows averaged 296.6c/kg or $1243.84 (365.2c/kg or $1593.55 last sale).
Light Angus steers sold to 776.2c/kg a penny and a bit more than last sale but the average bid was fully 50c behind last sale. Weaner heifers 100-200kg averaged 592.6c/kg or $979.78 (647.1c/kg or $1070 in early November).
Pure-bred Simmental steers from Basil Moran, Brushgrove, 367.1c/kg made 584.2c/kg or $2144.85; another pen of his cross-bred 307kg made 600c/kg or $1842 with both lots going over the border to the southern Darling Downs.
Baryulgil Pastoral sold Hereford steers 223.8kg for 754.2c/kg or $1687.52. The Moorhead family's Brahman/Hereford steers, 243.3kg, made 672.2c/kg or $1635.69 and their terminal Charolais/F1 calves 209kg made 730.2c/kg or $1526.12 with the lot going to Ben Lomand.
Vendor of the week, Tristan Farrow, who farms with his wife Amy at Kremnos, sold steers from Santa Gertrudis /Hereford cows by a black Limousin bull, 364kg, three months in the paddock, for 560.2c/kg to bring $2039.13 a head.
They also sold similar-bred heifers that made slightly more for the black baldy types, 275kg, 544.2c/kg or $1496.55, compared to the red baldies 271.3kg, 532.2c/kg or $1443.59.
Charolais cross heifers off the Page family's Heifer Station, 210kg, sold to 656.2c/kg or $1378.
Limousin Cross Heifers produced by G and J Johnston, Junction Hill, 235kg, sold to 638.2c/kg or $1499.
Average heifers in that weight range on Thursday made 522.2c/kg or $1252.19.
Cows with calves reached a top of $3700 a unit for Charolais with LT Bluegrass blood
Angus cows with calves from Betty Caldwell, Ramornie made $3350
Andco Farming, Warregah Island, sold Angus Cows with calves, to $3000.
The sale was conducted by Clarence Valley agents Donovan Livestock and Property, and Farrell and McCrohan.
