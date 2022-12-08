Strong demand was shown in the Dungay Park Angus Female Dispersal sale held via AuctionsPlus on November 24. Dungay Park owners Ed and Kim Lahey decided it was time to begin a new journey in their lives and made the decision to disperse their entire female herd.
Overall, 50 of 50 females sold to a top of $47,500 for an average of $15,195, and two of two bulls sold to $20,000 to average $19,250.
Topping the sale at $47,500 was Wattletop Ann M33, purchased by Hancock Pastoral, near Glen Innis. The six-year-old female was sired by Wattletop Franklin G188 and had a heifer calf at foot by Battles Outlet Plato P2.
Following closely behind as the second highest seller was Wattletop Usual L103, which was also purchased by Hancock Pastoral for $45,750.
Sired by Sydgen Black Pearl 2006, the seven-year-old sold with a Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 heifer at foot.
Overall, Hancock Pastoral secured nine females for an average of $29,638.
Rolands Plains-based Phillip and Wendy Morton secured the third top priced females at $42,500 which was Battles Outlet Brenda R1.
Sold with a Krakatoa K92 bull calf, the two-year-old female was sired by Millah Murrah Loch Up N280.
Topping the bulls at $20,000 was Battles Outlet Plato P2, purchased by local buyer Michael O'Donnell, Kempsey.
The four-year-old was sired by Millah Murrah Klooney K42 and had been used extensively in the Dungay Park herd with progeny in the sale including the calf of the top-priced female.
Mr Lahey said he was extremely impressed with the sale results and said it was a great way to end the Dungay Park legacy.
The sale was conducted via AuctionsPlus with join selling agents Ray White and Kempsey Stock and Land.
