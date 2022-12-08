The Land
Dungay Park reaches $47,500 in dispersal

Kate Loudon
December 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Strong demand was shown in the Dungay Park Angus Female Dispersal with six-year-old Wattletop Ann M33 and her Battles Outlet Plato P2 heifer calf selling for the top price of $47,500. Photo: Supplied

Strong demand was shown in the Dungay Park Angus Female Dispersal sale held via AuctionsPlus on November 24. Dungay Park owners Ed and Kim Lahey decided it was time to begin a new journey in their lives and made the decision to disperse their entire female herd.

