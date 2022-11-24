The Land
Kiora lifestyle makes $2.2 million at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 10:00am
Kiora has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.2 million.

WELL improved 66 hectare (163 acre) equestrian lifestyle property Kiora has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.2 million.

