Cannabis worth $21.8 million seized from remote property near Narrabri

November 25 2022 - 12:00pm
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Killarney Gap Road, Rock Creek on Thursday. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force

Six people will front court after close to 11,000 cannabis plants - with an estimated potential street value of $21.8 million - were seized from a remote property in the state's north west.

