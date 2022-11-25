Six people will front court after close to 11,000 cannabis plants - with an estimated potential street value of $21.8 million - were seized from a remote property in the state's north west.
A search warrant was executed this week after Oxley Police established Strike Force Lyretrail - to investigate the cultivation of cannabis on a remote property near Narrabri - in September.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators - with assistance from Western Region Enforcement Squad - executed the search warrant at a home on Killarney Gap Road, Rock Creek, early on Thursday morning.
Investigators located 10,928 cannabis plants and further cannabis seeds, which were seized. Police said the plants have an estimated potential street value of $21.8 million.
Five men - aged 28, 33, 35, 45 and 56 - and a 41-year-old woman were arrested at the property and taken to Narrabri Police Station.
All six were charged with knowingly take part in cultivating large commercial quantity of cannabis and refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Friday, November 25.
Inquiries continue.
