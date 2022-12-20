Crawfords Group's general manager of Growth and Marketplace Development, Andrew Ray, has welcomed changes proposed for container traffic at Newcastle Port.
However, for the changes to become more effective, he said that shipping companies and container ships need to make the port a regular stopping point in their journeys.
Mr Ray is guarded with any criticism of the decision by the NSW government in 1995 shifting container traffic from Sydney Harbour to Port Botany and Kembla and to exclude Newcastle. But he is firm in his belief that Newcastle should be on a level playing field with all the other ports in the country.
READ MORE AT:
Crawfords Group runs the Werris Creek freight terminal and another at Sandgate, which is right on the boundary of Newcastle port. Werris Creek runs three container trains a week shipping the equivalent of 130 TEUs (a Twenty-Foot-Equivalent-Unit and is the size of a standard 20ft shipping container) carrying pine logs from the Nundle, Hanging Rock and Walcha pine forests and containerised grain from around the region.
However, all their container import and export traffic goes through the Botany Bay terminal, providing a significant logistical challenge.
Mr Ray said Botany's container train traffic has to be 'backed into' the unloading area. In contrast, Newcastle Port has the capacity for round-trip passage where trains flow through the terminus.
Another hurdle for Newcastle to overcome is to encourage shipping lines and container ships to put the port on their destination list, he said.
A container ship, the ANL Dhambi, docked in Newcastle on November 10 in a test for the market. Still, according to Mr Ray, the support from local exporters was not considered strong enough to generate a return visit. He said it would be hard to attract more visitations until shipping lines had confidence in their customers.
Mr Ray said the legislative changes made by the government were long overdue and should bring Newcastle Port back to an equal footing to all of Australia's other ports. Still, more work needed to be done to win the confidence of importers, exporters and shipping companies.
"There's been a lot of silliness in the logistics industry, and it's only been hurting us as an export nation," Mr Ray said.
"Crawfords have spoken to government bureaucrats at numerous forums, asking them to think more clearly about the industry.
"We need a level playing field for all ports, and if Newcastle Port were to open up fully, it would open up many more opportunities for our producers who rely on export markets for their trade."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.