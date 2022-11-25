Wodonga Gold Cup 2022 in pictures

It was a perfect day at the Wodonga racecourse for the city's premier racing event, the Wodonga Gold Cup.
Racegoers turned out to see nine big races, including the cup which was taken out by Night Passage.
Tony and Calvin McEvoy train the six-year-old mare while Dean Holland was in the saddle for the win.
Night Passage won in a thrilling three-way go at the line.
This Skilled Cat flew late to come second, 0.1 lengths behind the winner, while Another One led for most of the straight and finished third, 0.2 lengths behind the winner.
The win for Holland capped off a big day with the hoop scoring a treble at Wodonga.
Two of those wins came for local trainer David O'Prey - who trains This Skilled Cat. O'Prey finished the day with two victories and three seconds.
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
