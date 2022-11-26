The Land
How on-farm artificial intelligence can help horticulture supply chains

November 26 2022 - 12:00pm
Robotics and AI to help farmers manage production

National Agriculture Day put the spotlight on innovation in the sector and as Food Agility CRC's AI and Robotics Pillar lead, Ashley Rootsey writes, digital tools are helping farmers manage production with greater insight and confidence.

