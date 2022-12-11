The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Grow a milkweed and lift the monarch butterfly onto new wings, advocates octogenarian conservationist

JB
By Jamie Brown
December 11 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's an easy fix to save the monarch - grow a milkweed, advocates Richmond Valley conservationist Ruth Barratt.

As the wet country dries with the late arrival of summer a myriad fluttering things fill the spaces within the garden and give rise to a deep-down flutter of my own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.