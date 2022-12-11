As the wet country dries with the late arrival of summer a myriad fluttering things fill the spaces within the garden and give rise to a deep-down flutter of my own.
Something that caught my eye, among the proliferation of cabbage whites has been the odd monarch butterfly of the type not seen around these parts for I don't know how long.
Monarchs have made the news of late, nearly disappearing from their North American homelands but making a miraculous recovery thanks in part to the efforts of gardeners.
One thing for certain: These critters love a certain bush called milkweed - such is the texture and colour of sap when the pods are cut before maturity.
Asclepias curassavica is the Mexican variety and is widely naturalised in Australia but regarded as an environmental pest in Queensland and Western Australia and yet North American gardeners who have allowed this plant to live - and lose its leaves in the process - previously contributed to a 3.5 times increase in monarch butterfly numbers over-wintering in Mexico - from 57 million to more than 200m according to US website monarchbutterflygarden.net.
Is milkweed a threat to Australian diversity or a boon? My green-thumb neighbour thinks the latter.
Ruth's milkweed shrubs stand chest high in her front garden - the space facing the street, with not much between the beds of pure white sand turning dark with carbon and the bitumen.
The once pretty plants now stand bare, bereft of hardly a single leaf, and it makes one wonder how this "weed" would propagate itself into a problem as long as the monarch butterflies are around.
Eager to make sure as many wild individuals make it to maturity Ruth plucked a number of the chrysalis pods and incubated them next to the living room window until they had hatched and then after a few hours placed them on the underside of leaves in her front garden.
Now there are lots of monarchs about and, while the remarkably affluent season is encouraging such diversity, there is no doubt Ruth's efforts have led to an increased population. In fact, the other day there were two of them, dancing about in a courtship ritual that predates their recent return. I was enthralled, but on my walk past Ruth's front garden I offered a chiding remark: "Here you are the monarch matriarch when you were once the koala lady," but the comment came back with a smirk.
"I didn't do it for that." Her face flat and then she laughs.
"You know I wish I was born later."
"What do you mean later?" I gasped. "Surely we all know that being born earlier is best. It was always better in the old days?"
"Not if you are a greenie," she said, swiping a forearm across her chest. At less than five foot the effort nearly swung the octogenarian off her feet.
"So why don't you work to save koalas anymore?" I asked, all innocent.
"You ever wrestled one?" she asked, squinting, as she often does - the intensity of that memory searing its inspiration deep within a great reserve of knowledge.
I nod in the negative, intrigued.
"I don't have the strength for it anymore. You've got to grab them around the shoulders and push your thumbs into their backs and my hands just aren't big enough.
It is our privilege and good fortune to have these creatures around us and if more people took the time to get to know nature they would be better people towards the planet and towards each other.- Ruth Barratt
"There was this old female and she was suffering terribly from Chlamydia and I caught her and brought her to the vet to see if she should be put to sleep and after examination he reckoned she could go back and see if she recovered.
"But she turned for the worse and I went out to catch her in a low bush, chest high. As I went to grab her she rounded quick as anything and bit me - blood showing and all. I thought - poor thing, but good on you for showing such spirit."
Meanwhile, back in the garden, the milkweed has lost all its leaves and the caterpillar is fit as a fat pig and ready to morph into a new, most beautiful reality.
"I wish everybody could grow a milkweed for the monarch butterfly," Ruth said, gazing at the striped creature. "It's not very hard. I just love to see them develop into a chrysalis and hatch out.
"What does it matter if these butterflies are not native to Australia? Look around you and see what else is introduced. But we can all get along. It is our privilege and good fortune to have these creatures around us and if more people took the time to get to know nature they would be better people towards the planet and towards each other."
