Now there are lots of monarchs about and, while the remarkably affluent season is encouraging such diversity, there is no doubt Ruth's efforts have led to an increased population. In fact, the other day there were two of them, dancing about in a courtship ritual that predates their recent return. I was enthralled, but on my walk past Ruth's front garden I offered a chiding remark: "Here you are the monarch matriarch when you were once the koala lady," but the comment came back with a smirk.