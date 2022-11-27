The Land
Cherry spitting world record holder still works in the industry

By Stephanie Gardiner
November 27 2022 - 11:00am
Malcolm Perrin, pictured, won a US cherry pip-spitting event in 1988 after winning in Young, NSW. (CHONTELLE PERRIN)

Malcolm Perrin was an ordinary working man in the 1980s, an electrical linesman living in the bush with his young family.

