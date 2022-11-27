The focus of the Henty Machinery Field Days these days is innovation.
They give awards for the best new products and celebrate machines designed to make life easier and more productive for the farmers.
Not all of the field days are about new innovations though.
The Henty and District Antique Farm Machinery Club celebrated a plough with a difference.
Donated by the estate of Table Top antique machinery collector Colin Schroeter, a rare Lennon single furrow plough was unveiled, installed on top of a pole in the club's site at the field days.
The plough has a unique link with some of Australia's notorious history and one of its most iconic criminals.
Ned Kelly and his gang would steal plough discs from off the farm to make the heavy armour, which is synonymous with the bushranger.
Ned and his gang used mouldboards from single furrow horse drawn ploughs to make their armour and the plough discs carried the manufacturer's mark of Lennon.
In fact, Ned Kelly's armour, which is now on display in the State Library Victoria, still features the Lennon mark.
Before he died at age 52 in 1886, Hugh Lennon had built one of the largest machinery manufacturers in Victoria.
After immigrating to Australia in 1860, Mr Lennon spent a couple of years working for a plough maker before starting his own business, which by the mid-1870s was employing 100 people and making 700 ploughs a year.
After his death, Mr Lennon's son took over, with the company continuing to make farm machinery before being bought out in 1942.
Present at Henty for the plough unveiling were Hugh Lennon's descendants, great great grandson Geoff Powell, great granddaughter Fay Powell and her husband John.
Fay and John made the trip from Tasmania to be there for the September 21 unveiling, while Geoff travelled from Albury to be part of the day.
Geoff takes a very keen interest in the Lennon history, developing a scrapbook with old newspaper cut outs and photos.
"My great great grandfather was born in Ireland, trained as a blacksmith in Scotland, then immigrated to Australia," he said.
"He began and then grew the company to be the biggest manufacturer of machinery in Victoria.
"At the time, farmers were using British ploughs, which were not strong enough for the conditions.
"He developed a wrought-iron plough which was made for Australian soils."
Mr Powell said his great great grandfather made the most of the Kelly Gang, using parts of his ploughs to make their armour.
"He ran advertising in newspapers stating that the ploughs were bulletproof," he said.
The excerpt from the advertisement reads: "Lennon's patent solid wrought-iron plough shares and celebrated cast-steel armour-plated and bullet-proof mouldboards."
This text ran next to a drawing of Ned Kelly's armour with the Lennon manufacturing stamp on every piece.
Mr Powell was pleased a piece of his family history was being recognised at Henty.
"The plough on display is one from 1903," he said.
"So it would have been made when my great grandfather was running the company.
"To see one in this condition is wonderful.
"Hugh Lennon and some others changed ploughing in Australia by developing wrought-iron ploughs for the conditions, unlike imported ploughs.
"It really is a wonderful thing to be preserving this important part of history at these field days."
Fay Powell echoed her son's sentiments.
"It is lovely to see part of our family's contribution to farming on display for everyone to see," she said.
"I'm really happy to see my great grandfather's legacy recognised this way."
Member of the original Henty and District Antique Farm Machinery Club foundation committee and current president Max Hogg, said the club was excited to have such a significant piece of machinery on display.
"It is great to have a Lennon plough on display here," he said.
"The piece was very kindly donated to the club by former member Colin Schroeter's niece Joanne.
"It is a significant piece of Australian farming history.
"Colin was a dedicated member of our club and for his family to donate this to us is very generous."
