On the final day of The Working Dog Challenge, some of the best working dogs were offered under the hammer with buyer interest from across Australia looking to secure a trained, well started, or started Collie or Kelpie.
Overall, 49 of 56 working dogs sold to a top of $22,500 to average $7770.
Hitting the $22,500 high was Barru Lizzy offered by Nathan Morris and purchased through Stock Live to Hune Simpson, St George, Qld.
The 18-month-old bitch was sired by Barru Luke out of Barru Mouse.
This was the second year in a row Mr Morris had topped the sale at The Working Dog Challenge after selling Lokable Purple (Poppy) for $24,000 in last years sale.
Also from The Working Dog Challenge:
The black and tan bitch had been specifically prepared for the The Working Dog Challenge auction and worked both sheep and cattle.
The sale was conducted by Bowyer and Livermore Livestock, Bathurst with Nick Fogarty. The sale was also interfaced with Stock Live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.