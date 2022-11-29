The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Select Harvests hit by wet conditions, increased shipping costs and low almond prices

November 29 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almond prices remain at their lowest for five years, which hasn't helped Select Harvests' share price. Photo: Shutterstock

Selling Select Harvests (ASX code SHV) at $5.29 for a small profit in September was a good idea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.