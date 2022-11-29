Selling Select Harvests (ASX code SHV) at $5.29 for a small profit in September was a good idea.
On Friday, following the detailed annual results presentation, the shares hit a new 12-month low of $4.46.
That's only 20c more than the shares were worth five years ago, and even at current low levels, the shares pay a nominal 2c dividend which gives shareholders a return of less than half a per cent at the current price.
As a long-term, buy-and-hold investment, this almond grower has been a dud.
But it has also been quite volatile and highly profitable for those who jump on and off SHV at the right time. In April this year, for example, they went from $5.40 to $6.50 in a month. The question is whether they are now as low as they will go.
The group had a difficult year, with wet conditions increasing harvesting and processing costs. Shipping costs and delays did not help, and almond prices remained at their lowest for five years.
Now drought and heat waves are hitting the US crop (a revised estimate is due later this month).
Spanish production is likely to be 27pc down, and in Australia, it is still wet, and varroa restrictions have meant that only the minimum number of bee hives were available for pollination.
Costs (apart from water) are likely to remain high.
On the positive side, there is strong demand from China, demand is expected to increase in India, and the market for value-added processed nuts is strong.
The Punter also notes that the Wilson Asset management group has been the net buyer of SHV shares since July and now holds 5.69pc.
UBS, Wilson and Bell Potter all reduced their SHV price targets following the results, but even the most pessimistic (Bell Potter) suggested $6.20.
The Punter took a deep breath and bought 600 SHV on Friday at $4.47.
