The Land
Breeding trends shift according to new online selling platform synopsis

By Kristen Frost
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
Sixty per cent of scanned in lamb breeding ewes were Merinos according to the first ever synopsis conducted by online selling platform, AuctionsPlus.

Purchasing trends for breeding ewes in 2022 have shifted with data revealing producers are now seeking out younger, unjoined breeding ewes.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

