The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Draft horses at Wallabadah

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the runaway success of the debut of The Way It Was heavy horse festival at the Wallabadah racecourse in May, Wallabadah local John Reedy and Mick Carr, Nelsons Plains, decided to capitalise on the crop of Ford wheat that had been sown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.