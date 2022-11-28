With the runaway success of the debut of The Way It Was heavy horse festival at the Wallabadah racecourse in May, Wallabadah local John Reedy and Mick Carr, Nelsons Plains, decided to capitalise on the crop of Ford wheat that had been sown.
The two heavy horse enthusiasts helped organise an event that attracted draft horses and their owners from the Central West, Southern highlands, the Lower Hunter, and the North West Slopes and Plains.
A feature of the day was the reaping and binding of a crop of Ford wheat, performed by Mr Reedy's antique Sunshine binder drawn by three of his Clydesdales, Jeanie, Frosty and Spencer. Other events included log snigging, hay carting, a pumpkin snatch draft horse riding, as well as stalls and events for working dogs and the family pet.
Mr Reedy said plans were in hand for the next The Way It Was day in may next year and building a reputation for Wallabadah as a heavy horse centre in the North West of the state.
More than 300 visitors viewed the activities and enjoyed the efforts of those committed to keeping alive some of the old skills that helped settle this country.
