Hailing all the way from Smithton in Tasmania, Amanda McHugh was set on adding dogs to her team at The Working Dog Challenge finding a dog and bitch that she thought would fit right in.
Working on educating cattle for the Hammond family of Robins Island Wagyu, Ms McHugh said she owned all the dogs personally.
I educate young cattle and train cattle, breaking in weaners and all that sort of thing so mostly my job is cattle education, working in paddocks and teaching the cattle to be soft and compliant and give to pressure and I like using dogs for that.
"We do walk the cattle over the ocean to get them back to Tasmania so we need the cattle to be quite compliant and well handled and well broken in and happy to be worked on horses.
Generally working on horses with her team of dogs, Ms McHugh said "our emphasis is on quiet cattle that are calm and easy to manage and are producing the best beef in Australia, and you cant do that without calm cattle".
Ms McHugh's working dog team was at seven before adding the two new dogs from the weekend. She also bred Australian Cattle Dogs and purebred Kelpies for the Australian National Kennel Council under the prefix Travellers.
Ms McHugh flew up for the four day event arriving last Wednesday and flying back home on Monday this week.
"I actually came up here interested in the cattle trials since there are no cattle trials in Tasmania, I thought this would be a good place to come and watch some trials and I was hoping the dogs that would be exhibited in the sale would be in the trial and that certainly was the case," Ms McHugh said.
The two dogs heading to Tasmania were Collygar Tilly, account Jim Marshall for $13,000 and Wandabar Gherkin account Josh Stephen for $7000.
One-year-old Gherkin was sired by Amos Zone, winner of this years Round Table Sire Shootout and his dam Wandabar Tess was sired by last years winner, Rhettlenash Jock.
"His dam also trialed well over the weekend and I am really confident in him and he had got a lot of potential," Ms McHugh said.
"I didn't specifically want a pup but he just ticked so many boxes that I had to put the card up, and I like that he is a nice friendly dog, and that helps too" she said.
Tilly was a two-year-old bitch out of Collygar Jazz, sired by Coopendale Will.
"I bought tilly off her cattle trial, watching her on stock out there and they were quite tough cattle. As a buyer I needed to see that because I need to make sure a mustering dog is going to stand up to it, to tough cattle, because some times you can get quite soft cattle in trials and it can be difficult to assess if a dog is going to be able to push and hold and give relief when cattle are stiry," Ms McHugh said.
"I wouldn't mind having a crack at some of the sheep trials back home and young Tilly has done a bit of that."
Mainly seeking Kelpies, Ms McHugh said she had come close to bidding on a few Collies as they were solid mustering dogs with good experience.
"I certainly wouldn't overlook the right Collie but I was also chasing genetics and I feel I have a nice genetic line here for later on once they prove them selves.
Ms McHugh said she thoroughly enjoyed the weekend and would live to come back for the 2023 event.
"There has been a really solid lineup of dogs here, there was probably a dog for everybody here with a lot of different budgets and a lot of different experiences and a lot of different purposes so there was a good range," Ms McHugh said.
"There was a good lot of networking too, you got to meet a lot of people with dogs and go ok, well if there is not something here someone might have one for you.
"I have very much enjoyed coming up and I might bring a pup back for next seasons challenge," she said.
