The Land
Home/News

The Working Dog Challenge: Tasmanian buyer finds new team members

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian buyer Amanda McHugh, Smithton, with her two dogs purchased from The Working Dog Challenge auction.

Hailing all the way from Smithton in Tasmania, Amanda McHugh was set on adding dogs to her team at The Working Dog Challenge finding a dog and bitch that she thought would fit right in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.