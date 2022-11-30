Buyers chased renowned female lines in the Mawarra Genetics Ladies Day sale, which topped at $30,000.
Held on property near Sale, Victoria, on Monday last week, it attracted new and repeat buyers.
Overall, 123 of 124 females sold to a top of $30,000 for an average of $7203.
Reaching the $30,000 high was Mawarra Miss Titania 188, purchased by Newcomen Herefords, Ensay, Vic.
The two-year-old heifer, from a renowned female line, was sold pregnancy-tested-in-calf to new American sire, C GKB Guardian 1015, and was herself a daughter of Mawarra Sensation P168 and out of Mawarra Miss Titania 054.
Newcomen Hereford's Barry Newcomen said the heifer was very well bred.
"Her mother has done marvellous things," Mr Newcomen said.
Mawarra had retained seven daughters and two sons out of Miss Titania 188's dam and sold two sons, which averaged $46,500.
"I believe if you want to have the good ones, you have to buy the best that you can," Mr Newcomen said.
Read more:
Mawarra's Peter Sykes said he was not surprised Miss Titania 188 topped the sale.
"I thought she would top it, there are not many heifers like her, with a proven record like her mum had, come up for sale that often."
The heifer was due to calve in June, and Mr Newcomen said he would join her to the best bulls he could find.
Breeding both polled and horned Herefords, Mr Newcomen said he held annual bull sales where he offered about 50 bulls.
Notable volume buyer BOCO Pastoral Co, Nimmitabel, purchased a total of 25 females, which averaged $6400.
Also purchasing a large draft was Rockford Pty Ltd, Bothwell, Tas, with 11 females averaging $7454.
Mr Sykes said it was a very successful sale with great online support.
"A lot of clients from the last Ladies' Day sale came back and bought more females at this one," Mr Sykes said.
"The cattle went to a big area, and it is just pleasing to see how they perform for them."
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions, with Ross Milne, Elders Bairnsdale, taking bids.
