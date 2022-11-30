The Land
Mawarra Ladies Day sale topped by Titania female

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
November 30 2022 - 6:00pm
The $30,000 top-priced female, Mawarra Miss Titania 188, was bought by Newcomen Herefords, Ensay, Vic. Photo: BJS Livestock Photography

Buyers chased renowned female lines in the Mawarra Genetics Ladies Day sale, which topped at $30,000.

Livestock Writer

Local News

