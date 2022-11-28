Bell Farms top grazing opportunity

TOP notch 620 hectare (1533 acre) Wellington grazing property Bell Farms features a frontage to the permanent Bell River.
To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Dubbo on December 13, the property is located about 30km from Wellington, 83km from Orange and 80km from Dubbo.
Under current management Bell Farms has been used to run a mixture of 120 cows with calves in addition to trade cattle. The property has also previously run sheep.
The country rises to open and lightly timbered low hills and accessible, elevated grazing country.
The property is fenced into eight paddocks with mix of mainly netting and hinge joint in good, stock proof condition.
Soils range from black alluvials on the flats rising to red loams and a granite and a shale/limestone mix in the elevated areas.
There is about 100ha described as suitable for cultivation and fodder production.
Water is supplied by a reticulated watering system with seven tanks and 16 troughs, five dams, and a double frontage to Oakey Creek. There is a bore as well as a solar pump on the Bell River.
Infrastructure includes steel cattle yards with crush, loading race and concrete draft, steel sheep yards, two cone bottom silos, and a 5x7m storage shed.
Bell Farms also has two building entitlements with a number of excellent elevated sites.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, or Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Rural, Dubbo.
