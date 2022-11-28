The Land
Home/News

Bell Farms top grazing opportunity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

TOP notch 620 hectare (1533 acre) Wellington grazing property Bell Farms features a frontage to the permanent Bell River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.