Wellingrove country well suited to breeding, finishing cattle

OUTSTANDING Northern Tablelands grazing property The Springs at Wellingrove, NSW, is well suited to breeding and/or finishing cattle.
Covering 1516 hectares (3745 acres), the highly productive property has an estimated carrying capacity of 7000 to 7500 dry sheep equivalents.
The country ranges from undulating black basalt to red basalt to trap with the healthy, diverse pastures being mostly introduced and native perennial grasses both winter and summer species.
The Springs has more than 324ha (800 acres) of arable country and is presented with the option of fodder production.
The country has an elevation of up to 940m and a 812mm (32 inch) average annual rainfall.
Both the water and fencing are a feature.
Water is supplied from an automated bore pumping to three Farmbot monitored tanks, which supply 19 water troughs. There are also 21 dams.
The majority of the fences have been renewed within the last 16 years with paddocks designed to enhance mustering.
The well designed 400 head-plus steel cattle yards have a double race, RPM crush, scales, a raised walk-way and a loading ramp.
Located 48km north east of Inverell and 52km north west of Glen Innes, The Springs has excellent access to the Inverell Saleyards, Bindaree Beef and feedlots.
Contact Jaimie Pay, 0400 183 714, Elders Real Estate, Inverell.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.