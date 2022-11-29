High on my Christmas wish list is an algorithmic prediction App that will tell me what the heck's going on with the cattle market.
Some cockies would be content with an old-style crystal ball, which was the original model of prediction. Clarence backgrounder Bronc Riley, who continues to fatten bullocks in his mid eighties, said he has asked Santa for one. "And I wish I was the only one who had it," he continued.
One thing's clear and that is those who wait for the market to figure itself out will have lost an opportunity to profit.
"Some, after the beef crash in the seventies thought they'd wait to buy back-in," Mr Riley recalled. "And they missed their chance."
Agents reckon the only way to figure out the cattle game is to sit in the saddle like a Territory balance rider.
Bega Agent Stewart Smith uses a simple calculation. "For me the cattle job has always been this," he says. "If you add two and two together you get three or five, but never four."
John Peden, as agency membership co-ordinator for the RMA Network, travels the state widely and witnesses much bidding action in the yards. Even he is surprised by the volatility of pricing in the beef game.
"There are two things that drive a cattle market," he professes. "Greed and fear."
It seems to me that those key words taken with that wobbly calculation could provide the foundation code to an industry-changing algorithm. Meanwhile, producers have to make do with a wet finger in the wind as cattle markets all over the state continue their trend towards a new price reality.
Many are hoping and praying things will set like pudding while the industry takes a breather over Christmas.
In the central west the restocker market has gone a bit quiet, with flooded country, downed fences and paddock access putting the brakes on feed for the foreseeable future while cultivating a growing understanding that the disconnect between the price paid for weaners and grown cattle is very real.
"We're hoping the job will find a happy medium over the New Year period," says Forbes agent Sam Mackay. "But we don't expect prices to get back up to historical highs."
Fellow Forbes agent Luke Whitty, KMWL, says traders are re-configuring their pocket calculators given the drop in feeder prices
"They are being more careful when they buy their steers and heifers," he says. "They used to be able to pay $2000 for grass eaters and grow them out and sell them to the feeders for $2500 but that is not the case today," he says.
"There's been a recalculation of profit."
Read more: Highland bull eclipses world record price.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.