Cattle market swings and roundabouts make price prediction tricky at recent store sales

By Jamie Brown
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Baryulgil Pastoral sold these Hereford steers 223.8kg for 754.2c/kg or $1687.52 at Grafton on Thursday where better bred cattle sold respectably well but, as with all selling centres, average prices dropped markedly.

High on my Christmas wish list is an algorithmic prediction App that will tell me what the heck's going on with the cattle market.

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

