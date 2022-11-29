The Land
Home/News

Woonallee female, genetics sale reaches $26k online

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
November 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top priced female was offered as a pick of the pair, with Woonallee Kathie S241 selected for $23,000. Picture supplied

A 50-year celebration sale has resulted in lots selling to five states. Woonallee Simmentals, Furner, held an online-only female and genetics auction on Friday, hosted on Elite Livestock Auctions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.