A look back at the the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association's highlights and milestones of 2022

By Billy Jupp and Clare Adcock
December 8 2022 - 10:00am
The Brahman breed continued to attract strong prices in 2022, including at the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association's three sponsored fixtures. Picture by Clare Adcock.

The Brahman breed and its peak body, the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association, enjoyed another memorable year in 2022.

