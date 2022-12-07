The Brahman breed and its peak body, the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association, enjoyed another memorable year in 2022.
Highlights included the inaugural Brahman Beef for the Future conference and dinner in August at the Royal Queensland Show attended by almost 100 breeders; the establishment of a new youth committee for young Brahman breeders at the Rockhampton Beef Week sale in October; and the excellent results at ABBA's three sponsored sale fixtures.
The Brahman breed continued to attract exceptional prices in 2022, including at the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association's three sponsored fixtures.
Gympie Female Sale
A new benchmark for a multi vendor, society sponsored fixture was set at the first ABBA sale in June after females averaged a record $11,441.
Local and statewide demand, with the help of interstate competition, pushed prices for 66 grey heifers to a $12,750 average - up $1722 on last year and $6895 for the 19 reds, which again was up $1372 on the previous effort.
Neville and Shannon Sommerfeld of Brahrock N stud sold Brahrock N Miss U4 Power 171 (IVF) for the $50,000 equal record money.
Hayden Sommerfeld's Brahrock HJ Ruby Anna topped the red section of the sale at $22,000.
Gold City Brahman
Homozygous polled herd bull, Kenilworth 6695, from vendors Kelvin and Margaret Maloney, and Brad and Kelveen Hancock of Mount Coolon, topped the Gold City Brahman Bull Sale at Charters Towers in November at $35,000.
The top priced red bull was Somerview Adonis 3420, offered by Brian and Glenda Kirkwood, Somerview, Charters Towers, for $20,000.
At the fall of the hammer 136 of the 153 bulls offered on the day sold for a clearance rate of 88 per cent, overall gross of $1,075,000 and average of $7904 per head - an increase of $1055 on last year's result.
Buyer Bill Mann and vendor Brad Hancock with the $35,000 Kenilworth 6695, top grey Brahman bull at Gold City. Picture by Ben Harden.
Rocky Brahman Week
The biggest Brahman sale in the Southern Hemisphere smashed all expectations in 2022.
Grey and red Brahmans sold over the three days to gross a sale-record $13.094 million, average $16,843 with a sale top price of $200,000, achieved on two occasions.
This year's average was up on the $14,490 last year while the gross rose by $1,342,500.
Two red bulls from Taroom stud, Royal Flush 6123, and Capitalist 6179 reached the sale-high of $200,000.
Two grey bulls, Carinya J Ladbroke-It from vendors Mitch and Sophie Kirk, Gayndah, and Capricorn B Sydney, vendors Peter and Brooke Williamson, Emerald, each reached a top of $130,000.
THE Australian Brahman Breeders' Association hosted its first ever conference in 2022, with the event hailed a great success.
The informative and thought provoking Brahman Beef for the Future conference and dinner was held in conjunction with the Royal Queensland Show, the Wednesday before breed judging.
Close to 100 hundred Brahman breeders attended the conference and dinner.
The conference covered everything from future markets and what's ahead for the live cattle export trade to fertility and performance and tapping into Meat Standards Australia opportunities.
"It was a great line up of speakers," said ABBA President Wendy Cole.
ABBA general manager Anastasia Fanning said the inaugural conference had provided a great opportunity for breeders to catch up and enjoy an informative and industry relevant agenda.
"Many positive comments were received following the conference and ABBA looks forward to putting together future conferences annually for breeders to attend."
Young Brahman breeders will have new opportunities to get involved and make connections within the industry following the launch this year of a group catering to the younger generation.
A group of young Brahman breed enthusiasts set up a committee and held their inaugural meeting at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale in October.
"We're hoping to create a network of like minded young people with an interest in Brahman cattle," said one of the founding members, Jess Noakes, Solo F Brahman stud, Marlborough .
"A lot of the other breeds have a new generation society, so I think a lot of young Brahman breeders found that we wanted to do something similar."
Ms Noakes said the group was an inclusive way to get young people more involved.
"It's also an education opportunity more than anything, and the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association group is always looking for young people to get involved, so it will hopefully also act as a feeder into their committee," Ms Noakes said.
After five years, Anastasia Fanning will step down from her role at the helm of the Brahman breed's peak body at the end of 2022.
The general manager of the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association says some of the highlights of her time as GM included travelling to Thailand to judge cattle, touring with Australian prime minsters and representing ABBA during two Beef Australia events.
Last year's 75th anniversary dinner is also something that will stick with her.
Her proudest achievement, however, is having helped to make the breed as inclusive as possible, regardless of how many head members have, she says.
As for what the future holds, Ms Fanning says she is ready to embrace new opportunities.
"We have our own cattle and our own business and the time has come for me to put a bit more focus into that and see where the future takes us."
Former ABBA president Wendy Cole, who worked alongside Ms Fanning, said she had left a long-term impact on the organisation, and had been a great contributor to the Brahman breed.
Ms Fanning's replacement will be announced next year.
