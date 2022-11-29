MUNGO Park is a productive grazing property well suited to cattle, sheep and fodder production, which is set to be auctioned on December 20.
Located 80km north east Inverell and 62km north west of Glen Innes, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of 6000 dry sheep equivalents.
Historically the property has run equivalent DSE figures in a balance of ewes, wethers, cattle and a Boer goat stud.
Mungo Park features soil types ranging from alluvial creek flats, red and black basalt to trap and granite.
The property has been only lightly stocked for the past 12 months and currently has a very good body of feed made up of a diverse range of native pastures.
About 200ha has been previously been cultivated with the potential to develop about a further 80ha.
The topography ranges from open cultivation country to grazing hills with an altitude ranging from 650-750m.
Timbers include white and yellow box, apple, native olive or white wood and ironbark.
Mungo Park is very well-watered by 35 dams, numerous springs and semi-permanent creeks.
Two bores have also recently been drilled as part of plans for a reticulated watering system.
The property is divided into 20 main paddocks and numerous holding paddocks with central laneway system.
The majority of the fencing has been renewed over the past 16 years with 90 per cent hinge-joint. Some 3km of exclusion fence has also recently been erected.
Improvements include a recently renovated three bedroom, two bathroom brick home with an undercover, solar heated pool/outdoor entertaining area.
There is also a two bedroom cottage, a three-stand shearing shed, a sweating shed (giving a combined over cover area for 1000 woolly sheep), sheep yards, cattle yards, and about 400 tonnes of grain storage.
There are also a number of large machinery and storage sheds. Other outbuildings include a meat house, cool-room, and a garage/storage shed/workshop.
Contact Jaimie Pay, 0400 183 714, Elders Real Estate, Inverell, or Andrew Lee, 0428 426 507, @realty.
