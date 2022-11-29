Victorian-based Bairnsley Highland has achieved what is believed to be a world record price for Highland breed in the stud's spring sale held online on November 13.
The record setting $67,5000 top price went to Calmore of Bairnsley, a 14-month heifer. The buyer of the heifer was an undisclosed new Highland breeder based in NSW who wanted to establish a stud soon.
During the sale all six females offered, sold to the $67,500 high for an average of $38,533.
Stud principal Glen Hastie, Gisborne, Vic, said it was a dream come true.
"We have been breeding cattle for a long time and there's ups and downs with every industry every breed."
"This was a long way from what we were expecting for sure, and we're still trying to work out how it happened,"
After contacting breeders in the USA and Scotland, he believed the price is a world record.
He said extraordinary result came down to soaring interest from new farmers with small acreages, most who have recently moved out of Melbourne.
"They're an ancient, very traditional breed, [and] we haven't messed with them too much here," he said.
"They are very much like what they were 200-400 years ago in the Scottish Highlands and on islands off the west coast of Scotland,"
"They're just a no fuss breed and what attracts most people to them are their looks and temperament."
Mr Hastie said the top-priced heifer was home bred and a very traditional type.
"She has a great horned set with lots of hair, and is a very quiet animal which had previously been in a show ring and is very comfortable with the lead," he said.
"She's got a very impressive back end so on a width through the pins and hips, a really good fleshing through the plates, yet still refined, smooth and feminine through the front end."
The undisclosed buyer bought five out of the six Highlands on offer.
In a sign of the breed's demand, four lots sold for more than $30,000 and over 1800 people logged on to the sale.
Bairnsley had recently started to conduct online sales due to a waiting list that that Mr Hastie described as "ridiculous".
