Victorian Highland breeders set new world record

By Philippe Perez
November 29 2022 - 8:30pm
Calmore of Bairnsley, sold for a world record Highland price of $67,500 at Bairnsley stud's online spring sale. Stud principal Glen Hastie said the previous high was $35,000.

Victorian-based Bairnsley Highland has achieved what is believed to be a world record price for Highland breed in the stud's spring sale held online on November 13.

