The newest technology and old-school biology are soon to be deployed to fight weed infestations in local government areas in the central west, stimulated by a $12.8 million grant from the NSW government.
Months of wet weather have provided perfect conditions for pasture and weed growth and have limited vehicle access to properties heavily infested with weeds.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole announced the NSW Weed Action Program funding to tackle problem weeds.
Through this program, Local Land Services will roll out drones to councils and set them up to help map weed infestations - and ultimately deploy larger drones to spray invasive plants from the air.
Another of the innovative weed control measures being rolled out to help bolster frontline efforts in the war on weeds was the release of 10,000 St John's Wort beetles to target the problem weed in the central west.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services had deployed thousands of these beetles from Bathurst to Wellington, Coonabarabran and Gilgandra to combat outbreaks of that problem weed across the region.
He said DPI staff will now monitor those beetle populations to see if they can establish themselves in the region to provide ongoing support in the war on weeds.
Mr Saunders said those frontline efforts were supported by increased monitoring to stamp out weeds wherever they sprouted.
"We carried out 73,091 surveillance activities across the State last year - a significant increase from the 49,682 activities completed in 2018," Mr Saunders said.
"But the key to this program's success is the fact it's an investment in awareness, training, education and building community capacity to address weeds and their impact proactively."
