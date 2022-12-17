Pinus radiata is the species of choice for most Christmas tree growers in Australia - and for good reason.
They're hardy, fast growing and have that wonderful Christmas smell.
But for a 'conifer nerd' like Lawrence Ranson, growing Pinus radiata alone was never going to cut it on his Christmas tree farm.
The 29-year-old owner of Central Tablelands Christmas tree business, Spruced, has branched out from the traditional Radiata Pine into a myriad of fir, spruce and pine species from all over the world.
Species rarely seen in Australia like Norway Spruce, Fraser Fir, Noble Fir and Colorado Blue Spruce each with its own unique colour, shape and fragrance.
The forestry graduate's mission to bring more diversity to the local Christmas tree market stems from an inspiring few years spent studying in Germany.
"The different varieties (of trees) they had there were just so nice," he said.
"I just felt like they did Christmas really well."
Mr Ranson became so captivated with European Christmas trees that he wrote his thesis on them while in Germany.
When he came home to Wollongong, he got a job in forestry, and made a plan to start his own farm.
"I was growing trees in my parents' backyard and all my mates' backyards - mowing their lawns in exchange for turning their backyards into tree nurseries," he said.
Eventually he leased a nursery in the cooler climes of Robertson in the Southern Highlands, and then five years ago, bought a steep six ha block at Yetholme, one of the highest and coldest spots in the Bathurst region.
More recently, he and partner Heather Salmon bought another 36ha at Black Springs near Oberon.
They've covered both properties in trees, and with the first of them hitting the six foot mark last year, they left their jobs to go full time on the farm.
Mr Ranson's 'foreign' Christmas trees generally take between seven and ten years to grow - as opposed to four years for the Radiata pines - but he says they are worth the wait.
Last year, when the first of his Douglas Firs reached Christmas tree height, they sold instantly.
"They're dark green and the undersides of the needles are white, so they're quite cool looking," he says of the trees, which are native to the US and Canada.
"This year we got a few hundred and they all went straight away, mostly to Europeans and Americans who miss their trees from home."
Mr Ranson currently has about 50 species of Christmas tree under trial and about nine or ten that are showing commercial promise.
He says each have their own unique characteristics.
"They're quite different.
"Some of them have a really strong smell - that Christmassy smell.
"Some have no smell, but have really nice colours like blues and greys and greens."
To help customers compare, he's put together a handy guide on the Spruced website that rates different species on their branch strength, colour stay, leaf fragrance and needle retention.
The Radiata pine, rates poorly on needle retention, scoring 1/5, but gets 5/5 for fragrance.
"We try to explain the difference because no-one's heard of these trees," Mr Ranson said of the rating system.
"A few ex-pats may have, but most people are just like 'can I get a pine tree?' And I'm like, 'well which one do you want?'"
Sourcing seeds for conifers rarely seen in Australia has been one of Mr Ranson's biggest challenges.
While he's managed to import some, there's also been much time spent hunting for seeds around the state.
"There are a few different species around in people's gardens brought in by settlers 100 years ago," he said.
"We've been hiking around, looking on Google maps, travelling around and staring at trees. We've got it all mapped out now - where there's a cool tree and when it's going to seed next.
"You trade a six pack of beer for some pine cones and build a collection."
Dealing with extreme weather of recent years has been challenging too: "We lost about 20-30 percent of our crop over the drought," Mr Ranson said.
"Then just as we got the hang of that, it went to flood."
There've been some saving graces though.
Mr Ranson says some of the European species "are from swampy wetlands anyway and they're quite happy."
The steepness of their blocks, especially at Yetholme, also worked in their favour. The rain ran off quickly, sparing most trees from flood damage.
While he estimates they've lost about 10 to 20 per cent of their trees to the wet, they've fared better than many growers in Sydney.
"Some of those guys down there have lost 90 percent of their trees, young and old."
Flood losses created a Christmas tree shortage across NSW this year.
Mr Ranson said demand had been "nuts" at Spruced, and with substantially fewer trees than they had expected to have, all cut trees were sold by mid-November.
Some were held back for their cut-your-own open days on the farm at Yetholme but were gone by last week.
He says they have been making up the shortfall with smaller, potted trees.
"The live trees have saved us this year.
"We had a nursery full of potted stuff sitting on gravel and they've handled the rain really well.
"They're going everywhere - Brisbane , Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle - so that's good."
Mr Ranson says people think Christmas tree farming is just a matter of planting some trees and waiting for them to grow, but it's more complicated than that.
"In a good few years it can be that easy, but you get a year like this and you're stuffed," he said.
"It's those extreme conditions you've got to adapt to."
Pruning more than 20,000 trees by hand is no walk in the park either.
Using a thin, long bladed knife, "you sort of swing away and you just shear off the outer very tips of the tree," Mr Ranson said. "You get very fit in one arm."
Whether it's fertilising, planting, packing orders or dealing with pesky rabbits, there's always a job to do.
"We thought we might have a bit more free time (on the farm) - we 're just flat chat all the time," he said.
But there's no regrets about becoming full time farmers: "We both love it."
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
