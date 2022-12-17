The Land
Lawrence Ranson of Oberon Christmas tree farm, Spruced, grows pine, spruce and fir trees from all over the world

KO
By Kate Oneill
December 18 2022 - 10:00am
Christmas tree farmer Lawrence Ranson grows fir, spruce and pine species from all over the world.

Pinus radiata is the species of choice for most Christmas tree growers in Australia - and for good reason.

