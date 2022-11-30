Several equine enthusiasts were the recipients of breeding awards at the annual general meeting of the Hawkesbury Race Club, headquartered Australian Thoroughbred Breeders Club (ATBC) recently.
Each season the ATBC honours its breeders via a points-score system that divides its members' broodmares into quantitative categories.
Warwick Farm owner/breeder and trainer John Steinmetz received the first prize in Category A - a club member who has one, two or three mares.
Steinmetz's successful producing broodmare is Canley Cares, a daughter of E Dubai (a former Australian shuttle horse by Mr Prospector) and is the dam of three winners, two of them being last season's well-performing brothers Microna and Writing Unexpected.
Racing 44 times, six-year-old Microna has won four races and has had 18 placings for $214,550, while the year older Writing Unexpected, also racing 44 times (at time of writing), has won seven races and had seven placings for $176,630 in prizemoney. Both gallopers are chestnut geldings by Choistar, a son of Australian-bred sire Choisir.
Winning breeder of three to six mares - Category B, went to Chris Lawler, via his New Zealand-bred mare Ponte Piccolo (by NZ sire Volksraad) - dam of Global Ausbred, a chestnut horse which has been competing in Sydney region features of late. By Arrowfield Stud's shuttler Maurice, four-year-old Global Ausbred has won three races and had two placings (from 12 starts) and earned almost $200,000.
Hazelbrook breeder Carol Bailey finished second in this category.
Galston breeder, Maree McKelvey took out Category C - owner/breeder of seven or more broodmares.
Recent wins by Crafty Eagle (at Warwick Farm) and Imasuperstar (Bendigo) bring to mind memorable chestnut sire Starcraft, who died following a short illness at 22 years at Rosemont Stud, Gnarwarre, Victoria, last month.
Starcraft belongs to the only southern hemisphere crop of foals by Soviet Star (a US-bred champion by Northern Dancer's celebrated sire son Nureyev), which stood one season at Ra Ora Stud near Auckland, NZ, in 1999.
Starcraft earned global racing fame when winning five Group 1 races in four countries at a time when southern hemisphere-bred gallopers seldom ventured north of the equator for competition.
Beginning his racing in Queensland, Starcraft graduated to defeat older horses when winning the AJC Chipping Norton Stakes-G1 as a three-year-old before taking the coveted AJC Derby-G1. He then won NZ's noted Mudgway Stakes-G1, then finished third in the MVRC W S Cox Plate-G1 to now champion NZ sire Savabeel.
He then headed to Newmarket trainer Luca Cumani in England, from where the stallion became the first NZ-bred horse to win a European Group 1, taking the 2005 Prix du Moulin at Longchamp before winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes-G1 at Newmarket.
Finishing his race career at 22 starts for 11 wins and seven placings for Australian $3 million, Starcraft retired to Arrowfield Stud, Scone, before transferring to Anthony Mithen's Rosemont Stud in 2015.
Starcraft sired 20 stakes winners headlined by Widden Victoria's star stallion Star Witness (sire of young sire sons Star Turn at Vinery Stud and Graff at Kitchwin Hills) and NZ's dual Group 1 winning mare, We Can Say It Now.
Tuesday Joy died at age 21 recently, at her breeder's home of Strawberry Hill Stud at Mount White.
A NZ-bred daughter of former Irish-bred shuttler Carnegie, Tuesday Joy won seven races (and nine placings), including Group 1 events STC Coolmore Classic, Ranvet Stakes, The BMW and the AJC Chipping Norton Stakes.
While not having a foal since 2018, she was a favourite on the property. She did not produce a horse as good as herself. However, the mare did produce six winners, including Group placed Girl Tuesday. Tuesday Joy is also the grand dam of dual Group winner The Elanora (a Redoute's Choice gelding which takes its name via The Elanora Hotel at East Gosford).
From the celebrated female family of Danehill mare Joie Denise (her dam), Tuesday Joy is a half-sister to Sunday Joy (by Sunday Silence) dam of champion mare More Joyous.
