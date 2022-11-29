The Land
Home/News

Agricultural Innovation Australia make $19 million climate investment

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Agri-Climate Outlook program is being set up to help farmers better manage climate variability. Photo: Gregor Heard.

ORGANISERS of a $19 million investment into climate management hope the project will leave farmers better able to understand and manage both long and short term climate risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.