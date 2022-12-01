The Land
Home/News
Watch

Murray Brown got all his sheep to safety with some help from his friends

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Lachlan River broke the levee banks at Bedgerabong last week, it could have meant horrific stock losses for Murray Brown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.