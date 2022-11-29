Man dies after prime mover crash in the Riverina region

A man has died following a truck crash in the Riverina.
Police said a single-vehicle crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon near Goolgowi at about 4pm.
Emergency services were called to Cahills Road, near Higgans Lane, Goolgowi, where officers from Murrumbidgee Police District located a prime mover that had left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the truck, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The crash is believed to have occurred sometime earlier in the afternoon, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
