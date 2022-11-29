The Land
Goolgowi truck crash: Man dies at the scene on Tuesday afternoon

Updated November 30 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:03am
Man dies after prime mover crash in the Riverina region

A man has died following a truck crash in the Riverina.

