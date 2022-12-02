Livestock producers around the small town of Molong have come together to run a charity auction via AuctionsPlus to raise funds to repair the town's sporting and recreational facilities.
Lots on offer included three stud Angus bulls donated by Merit Farms, Gilmandyke Angus, and Noonee Angus, genetic lots from Hobbs Livestock, Ben Nevis Angus, GB Livestock, and 10 semen straws from Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 donated by Conrad Strayhorn.
Also put up for auction was a full beast or box of MSA beef strips from Cabonne Meats, a weeks stay in Noosa, and a ladies gift box.
Molong-local Stuart Hobbs said the donations showed the support that a local community had got.
"We lost all our hockey fields, our recreation ground, our cricket ground, we will probably be lucky to get a cricket comp up and running this summer," Mr Hobbs said.
"These facilities are just so important to small towns."
"There is already $71,000 donated to the Rebuild Molong Go Fund Me page and we are going to add to that and if we can push it to over $100,000 I'd be happy," he said.
The auction will open at 9am Thursday December 8 and a timer will begin at 8pm on Friday December 9 with all proceeds going to the Rebuild Molong fund.
The funds would then be divided up between the different sporting and recreational areas in the town.
