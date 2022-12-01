The Land
Negotiations between EU countries over a price cap for Russian oil collapse

By Christopher Hindmarsh
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Negotiations between EU countries over a price cap for Russian oil broke down on Friday due to the price level being set above the levels Russia currently sells at. Photo: Shutterstock

Social unrest and rising COVID-19 cases in China have taken the spotlight this week.

