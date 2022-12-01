Social unrest and rising COVID-19 cases in China have taken the spotlight this week.
Dissatisfaction towards the current lockdown policy intensified after the fire in Urumqi, which caused the deaths of 10 residents.
Nationwide protests happening over the weekend, and a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, set a tone of caution to start the week.
Chinese markets opened in the red; the Hang Seng was down as much as 4.5 per cent, and the CNH was off almost 1pc intraday before paring losses, trading now around 0.7pc lower against the US dollar.
Losses were diminished as the prospect of eventual reopening outweighed the short-term disruptions to activities.
Reopening stocks, including airlines and restaurants, proved relatively resilient in Monday's sell-off and US-listed Chinese stocks rebounded.
Looking at commodities, oil prices fell on Friday by around 2pc amid concerns over China's near-term economic outlook.
Supply factors may have been at play too with the Biden administration granting Chevron a license to resume oil production in Venezuela after US sanctions halted all drilling activities almost three years ago.
On the other hand, negotiations between EU countries over a price cap for Russian oil broke down on Friday due to the price level being set above the levels Russia currently sells at, meaning it would likely have little impact.
The WSJ reported a deal is still expected to be agreed upon before the planned December 5 implementation date.
Moving to the US, equities had a quiet end to the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
The S&P 500 was flat on the day, but up over 1.5pc over the week; the NASDAQ fell by 0.52pc on Friday but gained 0.72pc on the week.
Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45pc on Friday and was the outperformer on the week, up 1.78pc.
Investors are now pricing in lower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve due to the softer US CPI figures.
Playing to this narrative, the recent release of the US Purchasing Managers Index and regional surveys pointed to a loss of economic momentum; hence a step down in the pace of Fed hikes ahead is likely if the decline in activity accompanies a meaningful ease in price pressures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.