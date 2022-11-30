The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Better-than-expected nut harvest lifts Australian macadamia industry after a tough season

November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Excellent nut set in the Lismore district bodes well for another strong harvest result for 2023.

Australian macadamia growers have recovered from the record rains and flooding in NSW and South East Queensland earlier this year to produce a higher than anticipated crop of 52,974 tonnes in-shell at 3.5 per cent moisture (56,800 tonnes in-shell at 10pc moisture).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.